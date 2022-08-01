Long Chain Dicarboxylic Acid Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Long chain dicarboxylic acid is employed as a key bio-based product for manufacturing in various applications.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Long Chain Dicarboxylic Acid in global, including the following market information:
Global Long Chain Dicarboxylic Acid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Long Chain Dicarboxylic Acid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Long Chain Dicarboxylic Acid companies in 2021 (%)
The global Long Chain Dicarboxylic Acid market was valued at 153.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 220.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Undecanedioic Acids Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Long Chain Dicarboxylic Acid include Aecochem, BASF, Capot Chemical, DuPont, Evonik, Guangtong, Hangzhou Dayangchem, Invista and Longhetong and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Long Chain Dicarboxylic Acid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Long Chain Dicarboxylic Acid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Long Chain Dicarboxylic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Undecanedioic Acids
Pentadecanedioic Acids
Tetradecanedioic Acids
Hexadecanedioic Acids
Brassylic Acids
Dodecanedioic Acids
Global Long Chain Dicarboxylic Acid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Long Chain Dicarboxylic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Chemical
Healthcare
Automotive
Others
Global Long Chain Dicarboxylic Acid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Long Chain Dicarboxylic Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Long Chain Dicarboxylic Acid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Long Chain Dicarboxylic Acid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Long Chain Dicarboxylic Acid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Long Chain Dicarboxylic Acid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Aecochem
BASF
Capot Chemical
DuPont
Evonik
Guangtong
Hangzhou Dayangchem
Invista
Longhetong
Qingjiang
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Long Chain Dicarboxylic Acid Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Long Chain Dicarboxylic Acid Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Long Chain Dicarboxylic Acid Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Long Chain Dicarboxylic Acid Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Long Chain Dicarboxylic Acid Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Long Chain Dicarboxylic Acid Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Long Chain Dicarboxylic Acid Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Long Chain Dicarboxylic Acid Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Long Chain Dicarboxylic Acid Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Long Chain Dicarboxylic Acid Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Long Chain Dicarboxylic Acid Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Long Chain Dicarboxylic Acid Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Long Chain Dicarboxylic Acid Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Long Chain Dicarboxylic Acid Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Long Chain Dicarboxylic Acid Companies
