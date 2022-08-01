Long Chain Dicarboxylic Acid Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Long chain dicarboxylic acid is employed as a key bio-based product for manufacturing in various applications.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Long Chain Dicarboxylic Acid in global, including the following market information:

Global Long Chain Dicarboxylic Acid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Long Chain Dicarboxylic Acid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Long Chain Dicarboxylic Acid companies in 2021 (%)

The global Long Chain Dicarboxylic Acid market was valued at 153.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 220.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Undecanedioic Acids Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Long Chain Dicarboxylic Acid include Aecochem, BASF, Capot Chemical, DuPont, Evonik, Guangtong, Hangzhou Dayangchem, Invista and Longhetong and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Long Chain Dicarboxylic Acid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Long Chain Dicarboxylic Acid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Long Chain Dicarboxylic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Undecanedioic Acids

Pentadecanedioic Acids

Tetradecanedioic Acids

Hexadecanedioic Acids

Brassylic Acids

Dodecanedioic Acids

Global Long Chain Dicarboxylic Acid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Long Chain Dicarboxylic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Chemical

Healthcare

Automotive

Others

Global Long Chain Dicarboxylic Acid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Long Chain Dicarboxylic Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Long Chain Dicarboxylic Acid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Long Chain Dicarboxylic Acid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Long Chain Dicarboxylic Acid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Long Chain Dicarboxylic Acid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Aecochem

BASF

Capot Chemical

DuPont

Evonik

Guangtong

Hangzhou Dayangchem

Invista

Longhetong

Qingjiang

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Long Chain Dicarboxylic Acid Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Long Chain Dicarboxylic Acid Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Long Chain Dicarboxylic Acid Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Long Chain Dicarboxylic Acid Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Long Chain Dicarboxylic Acid Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Long Chain Dicarboxylic Acid Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Long Chain Dicarboxylic Acid Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Long Chain Dicarboxylic Acid Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Long Chain Dicarboxylic Acid Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Long Chain Dicarboxylic Acid Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Long Chain Dicarboxylic Acid Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Long Chain Dicarboxylic Acid Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Long Chain Dicarboxylic Acid Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Long Chain Dicarboxylic Acid Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Long Chain Dicarboxylic Acid Companies

3.8.2 List of Glob

