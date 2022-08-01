Long-Term Care Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Long-term care involves a variety of services designed to meet a person’s health or personal care needs during a short or long period of time.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Long-Term Care in Global, including the following market information:
Global Long-Term Care Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Long-Term Care market was valued at 1094.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1568.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Home Healthcare Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Long-Term Care include Brookdale Senior Living, Sunrise Senior Living, Emeritus, Atria Senior Living, Extendicare, Gentiva Health Services, Senior Care Centers of America and Kindred Healthcar, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Long-Term Care companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Long-Term Care Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Long-Term Care Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Home Healthcare
Hospice
Nursing Care
Assisted Living Facilities
Global Long-Term Care Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Long-Term Care Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospital
Nursing Home
Clinic
Global Long-Term Care Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Long-Term Care Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Long-Term Care revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Long-Term Care revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Brookdale Senior Living
Sunrise Senior Living
Emeritus
Atria Senior Living
Extendicare
Gentiva Health Services
Senior Care Centers of America
Kindred Healthcar
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Long-Term Care Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Long-Term Care Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Long-Term Care Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Long-Term Care Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Long-Term Care Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Long-Term Care Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Long-Term Care Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Long-Term Care Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Long-Term Care Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Long-Term Care Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Long-Term Care Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Long-Term Care Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Long-Term Care Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Long-Term Care Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Home Healthcar
