Long-Term Care Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Long-term care involves a variety of services designed to meet a person’s health or personal care needs during a short or long period of time.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Long-Term Care in Global, including the following market information:

Global Long-Term Care Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-longterm-care-2022-2028-945

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Long-Term Care market was valued at 1094.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1568.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Home Healthcare Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Long-Term Care include Brookdale Senior Living, Sunrise Senior Living, Emeritus, Atria Senior Living, Extendicare, Gentiva Health Services, Senior Care Centers of America and Kindred Healthcar, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Long-Term Care companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Long-Term Care Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Long-Term Care Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Home Healthcare

Hospice

Nursing Care

Assisted Living Facilities

Global Long-Term Care Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Long-Term Care Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Nursing Home

Clinic

Global Long-Term Care Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Long-Term Care Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Long-Term Care revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Long-Term Care revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Brookdale Senior Living

Sunrise Senior Living

Emeritus

Atria Senior Living

Extendicare

Gentiva Health Services

Senior Care Centers of America

Kindred Healthcar

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/life-sciences/global-longterm-care-2022-2028-945

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Long-Term Care Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Long-Term Care Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Long-Term Care Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Long-Term Care Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Long-Term Care Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Long-Term Care Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Long-Term Care Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Long-Term Care Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Long-Term Care Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Long-Term Care Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Long-Term Care Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Long-Term Care Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Long-Term Care Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Long-Term Care Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Home Healthcar

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/life-sciences/global-longterm-care-2022-2028-945

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/

Similar Reports:

Global Long-Term Care Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast

Long-Term Acute Care Products Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Global Long Term Post Acute Care Software Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Long-Term Acute Care Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028