Low and Medium Voltage Switchgear Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Switchgear form an important T&D equipment. They are used to control safety and reliability of networks for ensuring smooth flow of electric power.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Low and Medium Voltage Switchgear in global, including the following market information:

Global Low and Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Low and Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Low and Medium Voltage Switchgear companies in 2021 (%)

The global Low and Medium Voltage Switchgear market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

GIS Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Low and Medium Voltage Switchgear include ABB, GE, Mitsubishi Electric, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Bharat Heavy Electricals, CG, Chint and Eaton, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Low and Medium Voltage Switchgear manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Low and Medium Voltage Switchgear Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Low and Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

GIS

AIS

Global Low and Medium Voltage Switchgear Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Low and Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industrial

Commercial

Global Low and Medium Voltage Switchgear Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Low and Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Low and Medium Voltage Switchgear revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Low and Medium Voltage Switchgear revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Low and Medium Voltage Switchgear sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Low and Medium Voltage Switchgear sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ABB

GE

Mitsubishi Electric

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Bharat Heavy Electricals

CG

Chint

Eaton

Elektrobudowa

Electroalfa

Hyosun

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Low and Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Low and Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Low and Medium Voltage Switchgear Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Low and Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Low and Medium Voltage Switchgear Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Low and Medium Voltage Switchgear Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Low and Medium Voltage Switchgear Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Low and Medium Voltage Switchgear Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Low and Medium Voltage Switchgear Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Low and Medium Voltage Switchgear Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Low and Medium Voltage Switchgear Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Low and Medium Voltage Switchgear Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Low and Medium Voltage Switchgear Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Low and Medium Voltage Switchgear Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tie

