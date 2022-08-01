Low and Medium Voltage Switchgear Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Switchgear form an important T&D equipment. They are used to control safety and reliability of networks for ensuring smooth flow of electric power.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Low and Medium Voltage Switchgear in global, including the following market information:
Global Low and Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Low and Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Low and Medium Voltage Switchgear companies in 2021 (%)
The global Low and Medium Voltage Switchgear market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
GIS Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Low and Medium Voltage Switchgear include ABB, GE, Mitsubishi Electric, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Bharat Heavy Electricals, CG, Chint and Eaton, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Low and Medium Voltage Switchgear manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Low and Medium Voltage Switchgear Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Low and Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
GIS
AIS
Global Low and Medium Voltage Switchgear Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Low and Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Industrial
Commercial
Global Low and Medium Voltage Switchgear Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Low and Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Low and Medium Voltage Switchgear revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Low and Medium Voltage Switchgear revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Low and Medium Voltage Switchgear sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Low and Medium Voltage Switchgear sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ABB
GE
Mitsubishi Electric
Schneider Electric
Siemens
Bharat Heavy Electricals
CG
Chint
Eaton
Elektrobudowa
Electroalfa
Hyosun
