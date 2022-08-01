Low Voltage Motors Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
As compared with the ordinary motors, Low Voltage Motors are energy efficient and can provide the desired output by achieving optimality in operations.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Low Voltage Motors in global, including the following market information:
Global Low Voltage Motors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Low Voltage Motors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Low Voltage Motors companies in 2021 (%)
The global Low Voltage Motors market was valued at 21480 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 33820 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
IE1 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Low Voltage Motors include ABB, ATB, GE, Nidec, Siemens, WEG, AMK, Hanzel and Marelli Motori and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Low Voltage Motors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Low Voltage Motors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Low Voltage Motors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
IE1
IE2
IE3
IE4
Global Low Voltage Motors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Low Voltage Motors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commercial HVAC Industry
Food, Beverage And Tobacco Industry
Mining Industry
Utilities
Others
Global Low Voltage Motors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Low Voltage Motors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Low Voltage Motors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Low Voltage Motors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Low Voltage Motors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Low Voltage Motors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ABB
ATB
GE
Nidec
Siemens
WEG
AMK
Hanzel
Marelli Motori
OME
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Low Voltage Motors Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Low Voltage Motors Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Low Voltage Motors Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Low Voltage Motors Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Low Voltage Motors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Low Voltage Motors Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Low Voltage Motors Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Low Voltage Motors Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Low Voltage Motors Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Low Voltage Motors Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Low Voltage Motors Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Low Voltage Motors Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Low Voltage Motors Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Low Voltage Motors Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Low Voltage Motors Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Low Voltage Motors Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Low Voltage Motors Market Siz
