Low Voltage Motors Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

As compared with the ordinary motors, Low Voltage Motors are energy efficient and can provide the desired output by achieving optimality in operations.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Low Voltage Motors in global, including the following market information:

Global Low Voltage Motors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Low Voltage Motors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Low Voltage Motors companies in 2021 (%)

The global Low Voltage Motors market was valued at 21480 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 33820 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

IE1 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Low Voltage Motors include ABB, ATB, GE, Nidec, Siemens, WEG, AMK, Hanzel and Marelli Motori and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Low Voltage Motors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Low Voltage Motors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Low Voltage Motors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

IE1

IE2

IE3

IE4

Global Low Voltage Motors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Low Voltage Motors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial HVAC Industry

Food, Beverage And Tobacco Industry

Mining Industry

Utilities

Others

Global Low Voltage Motors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Low Voltage Motors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Low Voltage Motors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Low Voltage Motors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Low Voltage Motors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Low Voltage Motors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ABB

ATB

GE

Nidec

Siemens

WEG

AMK

Hanzel

Marelli Motori

OME

