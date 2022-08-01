Lung Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Lung cancer liquid biopsy helps to detect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) mutation and other identified mutations, which are responsible for lung cancer.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Lung Cancer Liquid Biopsy in Global, including the following market information:

Global Lung Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Lung Cancer Liquid Biopsy market was valued at 438 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1056.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

CTCs Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Lung Cancer Liquid Biopsy include Biocept, Exosome Diagnostics, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Qiagen, Accuragen, Agena Bioscience, Bard1 and Bgi, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Lung Cancer Liquid Biopsy companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Lung Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Lung Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

CTCs

CtDNA

Exosomes And RNA

Others

Global Lung Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Lung Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Clinics

Hospitals

Physicians’ Office Laboratories

Global Lung Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Lung Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Lung Cancer Liquid Biopsy revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Lung Cancer Liquid Biopsy revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Biocept

Exosome Diagnostics

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Qiagen

Accuragen

Agena Bioscience

Bard1

Bgi

