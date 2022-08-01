Luxury E-tailing Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Luxury e-tailing involves the sales of luxury items from a vendor or retailer to a customer using the online medium.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Luxury E-tailing in Global, including the following market information:

Global Luxury E-tailing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Luxury E-tailing market was valued at 62320 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 98110 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Personal Luxury Goods Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Luxury E-tailing include Neiman Marcus, Net-A-Porter, Nordstrom, Ralph Lauren, Saks Fifth Avenue, Amara, Barneys, Charms And Chain and DellOglio, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Luxury E-tailing companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Luxury E-tailing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Luxury E-tailing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Personal Luxury Goods

Luxury Food And Beverages

Luxury Home Accessories

Global Luxury E-tailing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Luxury E-tailing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Global Luxury E-tailing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Luxury E-tailing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Luxury E-tailing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Luxury E-tailing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Neiman Marcus

Net-A-Porter

Nordstrom

Ralph Lauren

Saks Fifth Avenue

Amara

Barneys

Charms And Chain

DellOglio

Exclusively

Harrods

