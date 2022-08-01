Luxury E-tailing Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Luxury e-tailing involves the sales of luxury items from a vendor or retailer to a customer using the online medium.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Luxury E-tailing in Global, including the following market information:
Global Luxury E-tailing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Luxury E-tailing market was valued at 62320 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 98110 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Personal Luxury Goods Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Luxury E-tailing include Neiman Marcus, Net-A-Porter, Nordstrom, Ralph Lauren, Saks Fifth Avenue, Amara, Barneys, Charms And Chain and DellOglio, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Luxury E-tailing companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Luxury E-tailing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Luxury E-tailing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Personal Luxury Goods
Luxury Food And Beverages
Luxury Home Accessories
Global Luxury E-tailing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Luxury E-tailing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Residential
Commercial
Global Luxury E-tailing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Luxury E-tailing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Luxury E-tailing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Luxury E-tailing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Neiman Marcus
Net-A-Porter
Nordstrom
Ralph Lauren
Saks Fifth Avenue
Amara
Barneys
Charms And Chain
DellOglio
Exclusively
Harrods
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Luxury E-tailing Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Luxury E-tailing Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Luxury E-tailing Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Luxury E-tailing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Luxury E-tailing Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Luxury E-tailing Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Luxury E-tailing Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Luxury E-tailing Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Luxury E-tailing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Luxury E-tailing Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Luxury E-tailing Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Luxury E-tailing Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Luxury E-tailing Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Luxury E-tailing Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
