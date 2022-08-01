M2M in Homeland security Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

An M2M platform is a programmed unit in which M2M applications and services are built on.

This report contains market size and forecasts of M2M in Homeland security in Global, including the following market information:

Global M2M in Homeland security Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global M2M in Homeland security market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Intelligence Services IT Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of M2M in Homeland security include 3M, 3I-MIND, 3VR, 3xLOGIC, ABB, Accenture, ACTi, ADT Security Services and AeroVironment, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the M2M in Homeland security companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global M2M in Homeland security Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global M2M in Homeland security Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Intelligence Services IT

Intrusion Detection Systems

Metal Detectors

Non-Lethal Weapons

Persona Protective Gear

Standoff Explosives & Weapon Detection

Tomographic Explosive Detection Systems & BHS

Video Analytics

Video Surveillance

Others

Global M2M in Homeland security Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global M2M in Homeland security Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Border Security

Aviation Security

Maritime Security

Counterintelligence Security

CBRN Security

Global M2M in Homeland security Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global M2M in Homeland security Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies M2M in Homeland security revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies M2M in Homeland security revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

3I-MIND

3VR

3xLOGIC

ABB

Accenture

ACTi

ADT Security Services

AeroVironment

Agent Video Intelligence

Airbus Defence And Space

Alcatel-Lucent

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 M2M in Homeland security Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global M2M in Homeland security Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global M2M in Homeland security Overall Market Size

2.1 Global M2M in Homeland security Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global M2M in Homeland security Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top M2M in Homeland security Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global M2M in Homeland security Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global M2M in Homeland security Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 M2M in Homeland security Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies M2M in Homeland security Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 M2M in Homeland security Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 M2M in Homeland security Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 M2M in Homeland security Companies

4 Market Sights by Produ

