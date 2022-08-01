M2M in Homeland security Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
An M2M platform is a programmed unit in which M2M applications and services are built on.
This report contains market size and forecasts of M2M in Homeland security in Global, including the following market information:
Global M2M in Homeland security Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global M2M in Homeland security market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Intelligence Services IT Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of M2M in Homeland security include 3M, 3I-MIND, 3VR, 3xLOGIC, ABB, Accenture, ACTi, ADT Security Services and AeroVironment, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the M2M in Homeland security companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global M2M in Homeland security Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global M2M in Homeland security Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Intelligence Services IT
Intrusion Detection Systems
Metal Detectors
Non-Lethal Weapons
Persona Protective Gear
Standoff Explosives & Weapon Detection
Tomographic Explosive Detection Systems & BHS
Video Analytics
Video Surveillance
Others
Global M2M in Homeland security Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global M2M in Homeland security Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Border Security
Aviation Security
Maritime Security
Counterintelligence Security
CBRN Security
Global M2M in Homeland security Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global M2M in Homeland security Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies M2M in Homeland security revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies M2M in Homeland security revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
3M
3I-MIND
3VR
3xLOGIC
ABB
Accenture
ACTi
ADT Security Services
AeroVironment
Agent Video Intelligence
Airbus Defence And Space
Alcatel-Lucent
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 M2M in Homeland security Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global M2M in Homeland security Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global M2M in Homeland security Overall Market Size
2.1 Global M2M in Homeland security Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global M2M in Homeland security Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top M2M in Homeland security Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global M2M in Homeland security Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global M2M in Homeland security Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 M2M in Homeland security Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies M2M in Homeland security Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 M2M in Homeland security Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 M2M in Homeland security Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 M2M in Homeland security Companies
4 Market Sights by Produ
