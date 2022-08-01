Macadamia Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Macadamia belongs to a plant family Proteaceae. It is native to north eastern New South Wales and central and south eastern Queensland. Macadamias are commercially used as nuts.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Macadamia in global, including the following market information:

Global Macadamia Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Macadamia Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Macadamia companies in 2021 (%)

The global Macadamia market was valued at 2661.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3645.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Original Taste Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Macadamia include Hamakua Macadamia Nut, MacFarms, Mauna Loa Macadamia Nut, Nambucca Macnuts, Wondaree Macadamia Nuts, Eastern Produce, Golden Macadamias, Ivory Macadamias and Kenya Nut and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Macadamia manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Macadamia Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Macadamia Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Original Taste

Salt-Baked Taste

Creamy Taste

Global Macadamia Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Macadamia Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food and Beverage Industry

Cosmetics and Personal Care Industry

Global Macadamia Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Macadamia Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Macadamia revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Macadamia revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Macadamia sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Macadamia sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Hamakua Macadamia Nut

MacFarms

Mauna Loa Macadamia Nut

Nambucca Macnuts

Wondaree Macadamia Nuts

Eastern Produce

Golden Macadamias

Ivory Macadamias

Kenya Nut

Macadamia Processing

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Macadamia Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Macadamia Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Macadamia Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Macadamia Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Macadamia Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Macadamia Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Macadamia Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Macadamia Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Macadamia Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Macadamia Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Macadamia Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Macadamia Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Macadamia Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Macadamia Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Macadamia Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Macadamia Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Macadamia Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Original Taste

4.1.3 Salt-Baked Taste

4.1.4 Creamy Taste

4.2 By Type – Global Macadamia Reve

