Oxygen Tank Regulator Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The oxygen tank regulator is a device that automatically adjusts the parameters such as the pressure, flow rate and oxygen concentration of the output gas according to the height change and according to a predetermined program.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Oxygen Tank Regulator in global, including the following market information:
Global Oxygen Tank Regulator Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Oxygen Tank Regulator Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Oxygen Tank Regulator companies in 2021 (%)
The global Oxygen Tank Regulator market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Neoprene Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Oxygen Tank Regulator include Medline Industries, Drive Medical, Invacare, Mada, Allied Healthcare Products, Graham-Field (GF) Health Products, Roscoe Medical, HUM and AmcareMed, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Oxygen Tank Regulator manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Oxygen Tank Regulator Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Oxygen Tank Regulator Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Neoprene
Stainless Steel
Global Oxygen Tank Regulator Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Oxygen Tank Regulator Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Industry
Medical Industry
Others
Global Oxygen Tank Regulator Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Oxygen Tank Regulator Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Oxygen Tank Regulator revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Oxygen Tank Regulator revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Oxygen Tank Regulator sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Oxygen Tank Regulator sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Medline Industries
Drive Medical
Invacare
Mada
Allied Healthcare Products
Graham-Field (GF) Health Products
Roscoe Medical
HUM
AmcareMed
AQUAPURE
Medease Life
