Machine Condition Monitoring Sensors Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Machine condition monitoring is the process of monitoring the condition of a machine with the intent to predict mechanical wear and failure.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Machine Condition Monitoring Sensors in global, including the following market information:

Global Machine Condition Monitoring Sensors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Machine Condition Monitoring Sensors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Machine Condition Monitoring Sensors companies in 2021 (%)

The global Machine Condition Monitoring Sensors market was valued at 2116 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2664.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Online Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Machine Condition Monitoring Sensors include 3D Signals, ALS, Analog Devices, Azima Dli, Bruel & Kjaer, Emerson Electric, Flir Systems, Fluke and Honeywell. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Machine Condition Monitoring Sensors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Machine Condition Monitoring Sensors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Machine Condition Monitoring Sensors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Online

Portable

Global Machine Condition Monitoring Sensors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Machine Condition Monitoring Sensors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Oil & Gas

Power Generation

Metals & Mining

Chemicals

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Food & Beverages

Marine

Others

Global Machine Condition Monitoring Sensors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Machine Condition Monitoring Sensors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Machine Condition Monitoring Sensors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Machine Condition Monitoring Sensors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Machine Condition Monitoring Sensors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Machine Condition Monitoring Sensors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3D Signals

ALS

Analog Devices

Azima Dli

Bruel & Kjaer

Emerson Electric

Flir Systems

Fluke

Honeywell

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Machine Condition Monitoring Sensors Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Machine Condition Monitoring Sensors Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Machine Condition Monitoring Sensors Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Machine Condition Monitoring Sensors Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Machine Condition Monitoring Sensors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Machine Condition Monitoring Sensors Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Machine Condition Monitoring Sensors Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Machine Condition Monitoring Sensors Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Machine Condition Monitoring Sensors Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Machine Condition Monitoring Sensors Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Machine Condition Monitoring Sensors Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Machine Condition Monitoring Sensors Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Machine Condition Monitoring Sensors Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Machine Condition Monitoring Sensors Players in Globa

