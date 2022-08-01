Machine Learning Courses Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Machine learning is an area of artificial intelligence and computer science that includes the development of software and algorithms that can make predictions based on data.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Machine Learning Courses in Global, including the following market information:
Global Machine Learning Courses Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Machine Learning Courses market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Rote Learning Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Machine Learning Courses include EdX, Ivy Professional School, NobleProg, Udacity, Edvancer, Udemy, Simplilearn, Jigsaw Academy and BitBootCamp, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Machine Learning Courses companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Machine Learning Courses Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Machine Learning Courses Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Rote Learning
Learning From Instruction
Learning By Deduction
Learning By Analogy
Explanation-Based Learning
Learning From Induction
Global Machine Learning Courses Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Machine Learning Courses Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Data Mining
Computer Vision
Natural Language Processing
Biometrics Recognition
Search Engines
Medical Diagnostics
Detection Of Credit Card Fraud
Securities Market Analysis
DNA Sequencing
Global Machine Learning Courses Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Machine Learning Courses Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Machine Learning Courses revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Machine Learning Courses revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
EdX
Ivy Professional School
NobleProg
Udacity
Edvancer
Udemy
Simplilearn
Jigsaw Academy
BitBootCamp
Metis
DataCamp
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Machine Learning Courses Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Machine Learning Courses Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Machine Learning Courses Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Machine Learning Courses Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Machine Learning Courses Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Machine Learning Courses Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Machine Learning Courses Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Machine Learning Courses Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Machine Learning Courses Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Machine Learning Courses Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Machine Learning Courses Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Machine Learning Courses Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Machine Learning Courses Companies
4 Market Sights by Produ
