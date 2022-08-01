Machine Translation Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Machine translation, sometimes referred to by the abbreviation MT (not to be confused with computer-aided translation, machine-aided human translation (MAHT) or interactive translation) is a sub-field of computational linguistics that investigates the use of software to translate text or speech from one language to another.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Machine Translation in Global, including the following market information:

Global Machine Translation Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-machine-translation-2022-2028-666

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Machine Translation market was valued at 739.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1598.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Automated Translation Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Machine Translation include AppTek, Asia Online, Cloudwords, IBM, Lighthouse IP, Lingo24, Lingotek, Lionbridge Technologies and Lucy Software and Services and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Machine Translation companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Machine Translation Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Machine Translation Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Automated Translation

Smart Automated Translation

Raw Machine Translation

Fully Automated Usable Translations

Rule Based Machine Translation

Statistical Machine Translation Technology

Global Machine Translation Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Machine Translation Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Military & Defense

Electronics

IT

Healthcare

Others

Global Machine Translation Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Machine Translation Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Machine Translation revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Machine Translation revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AppTek

Asia Online

Cloudwords

IBM

Lighthouse IP

Lingo24

Lingotek

Lionbridge Technologies

Lucy Software and Services

Moravia

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/ict-and-media/global-machine-translation-2022-2028-666

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Machine Translation Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Machine Translation Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Machine Translation Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Machine Translation Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Machine Translation Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Machine Translation Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Machine Translation Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Machine Translation Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Machine Translation Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Machine Translation Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Machine Translation Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Machine Translation Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Machine Translation Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Machine Tran

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/ict-and-media/global-machine-translation-2022-2028-666

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/

Similar Reports:

Global Machine Translation (MT) System Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Machine Translation (MT) System Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Machine-Assisted Translation (CAT) Service Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Global Machine Translation (MT) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028