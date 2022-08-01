Macro Brewery Equipment Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Macro brewery refers to a brewery that produces over six million barrels of beer per year.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Macro Brewery Equipment in global, including the following market information:
Global Macro Brewery Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Macro Brewery Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Macro Brewery Equipment companies in 2021 (%)
The global Macro Brewery Equipment market was valued at 16480 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 21710 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Milling Equipment Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Macro Brewery Equipment include Della Toffola, GEA Group, Krones, Lehui, Meura and Ziemann Holvrieka, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Macro Brewery Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Macro Brewery Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Macro Brewery Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Milling Equipment
Brewhouse Equipment
Fermentation Equipment
Filling and Packaging Equipment
Global Macro Brewery Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Macro Brewery Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Milling
Fermentation
Filling and Packaging
Global Macro Brewery Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Macro Brewery Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Macro Brewery Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Macro Brewery Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Macro Brewery Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Macro Brewery Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Della Toffola
GEA Group
Krones
Lehui
Meura
Ziemann Holvrieka
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Macro Brewery Equipment Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Macro Brewery Equipment Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Macro Brewery Equipment Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Macro Brewery Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Macro Brewery Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Macro Brewery Equipment Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Macro Brewery Equipment Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Macro Brewery Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Macro Brewery Equipment Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Macro Brewery Equipment Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Macro Brewery Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Macro Brewery Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Macro Brewery Equipment Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Macro Brewery Equipment Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Macro Brewery Equipment Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Macro Brewery Equipment Companies
4 Sights by Product
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/
Similar Reports:
2022 Global Macro Brewery Equipment Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version
Global Macro Brewery Equipment Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Macro Brewery Equipment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027