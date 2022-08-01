Macro Brewery Equipment Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Macro brewery refers to a brewery that produces over six million barrels of beer per year.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Macro Brewery Equipment in global, including the following market information:

Global Macro Brewery Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Macro Brewery Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Macro Brewery Equipment companies in 2021 (%)

The global Macro Brewery Equipment market was valued at 16480 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 21710 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Milling Equipment Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Macro Brewery Equipment include Della Toffola, GEA Group, Krones, Lehui, Meura and Ziemann Holvrieka, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Macro Brewery Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Macro Brewery Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Macro Brewery Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Milling Equipment

Brewhouse Equipment

Fermentation Equipment

Filling and Packaging Equipment

Global Macro Brewery Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Macro Brewery Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Milling

Fermentation

Filling and Packaging

Global Macro Brewery Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Macro Brewery Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Macro Brewery Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Macro Brewery Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Macro Brewery Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Macro Brewery Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Della Toffola

GEA Group

Krones

Lehui

Meura

Ziemann Holvrieka

4 Sights by Product

