Magnesium Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Magnesium which is featured with low density and high strength can form high-strength alloy with aluminum, copper, zinc and other metals as an important alloying element.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Magnesium in global, including the following market information:
Global Magnesium Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Magnesium Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Magnesium companies in 2021 (%)
The global Magnesium market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Magnesite Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Magnesium include ICL, Ningxia Hui-Ye Magnesium Marketing, Posco, Shaanxi Fugu Tianyu Mineral Industrial, US Magnesium and Wenxi YinGuang Magnesium Industry, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Magnesium manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Magnesium Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Magnesium Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Magnesite
Dolomite
Carnallite
Global Magnesium Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Magnesium Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automobile
Industrial
Health Care
Others
Global Magnesium Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Magnesium Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Magnesium revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Magnesium revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Magnesium sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Magnesium sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ICL
Ningxia Hui-Ye Magnesium Marketing
Posco
Shaanxi Fugu Tianyu Mineral Industrial
US Magnesium
Wenxi YinGuang Magnesium Industry
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Magnesium Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Magnesium Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Magnesium Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Magnesium Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Magnesium Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Magnesium Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Magnesium Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Magnesium Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Magnesium Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Magnesium Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Magnesium Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Magnesium Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Magnesium Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Magnesium Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Magnesium Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Magnesium Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Magnesium Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Magnesite
4.1.3 Dolomite
4.1.4 Carnallite
4.2 By Type – Global Magnesium Revenue & Forecasts
