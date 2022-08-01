Magnetic Separation Equipment Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Magnetic separation equipment is used to separate magnetic material from the non-magnetic or less magnetic material.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Magnetic Separation Equipment in global, including the following market information:
Global Magnetic Separation Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Magnetic Separation Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Magnetic Separation Equipment companies in 2021 (%)
The global Magnetic Separation Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Electromagnetic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Magnetic Separation Equipment include Dings Magnetic, Eclipse Magnetics, Eriez Manufacturing, Metso, ANDRITZ, Bakker Magnetics, Bgrimm-Mat, BLS Magnet and Buhler, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Magnetic Separation Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Magnetic Separation Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Magnetic Separation Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Electromagnetic
Permanent
Global Magnetic Separation Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Magnetic Separation Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Mining and Aggregates Industry
Light Industries
Recycling Water and Wastewater Industries
Global Magnetic Separation Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Magnetic Separation Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Magnetic Separation Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Magnetic Separation Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Magnetic Separation Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Magnetic Separation Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Dings Magnetic
Eclipse Magnetics
Eriez Manufacturing
Metso
ANDRITZ
Bakker Magnetics
Bgrimm-Mat
BLS Magnet
Buhler
Bunting Magnetics
FLSmidth
Goudsmit Magnetics
IPES International
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Magnetic Separation Equipment Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Magnetic Separation Equipment Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Magnetic Separation Equipment Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Magnetic Separation Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Magnetic Separation Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Magnetic Separation Equipment Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Magnetic Separation Equipment Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Magnetic Separation Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Magnetic Separation Equipment Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Magnetic Separation Equipment Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Magnetic Separation Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Magnetic Separation Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Magnetic Separation Equipment Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Magnetic Separation Equipment Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Magnetic Separation Equipment Companies
