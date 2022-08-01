Male External Catheters Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A male external catheter, also called a condom catheter, helps drain urine without the need of catheter insertion in the urethra.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Male External Catheters in global, including the following market information:

Global Male External Catheters Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-male-external-catheters-2022-2028-478

Global Male External Catheters Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Male External Catheters companies in 2021 (%)

The global Male External Catheters market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

One-Off Catheters Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Male External Catheters include B.Braun, Coloplast, Medtronic, Bard Care, Hollister, Apexmed International, BioDerm, Dileh Medical Supplies and Poiesis Medical and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Male External Catheters manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Male External Catheters Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Male External Catheters Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

One-Off Catheters

Reusable Catheters

Global Male External Catheters Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Male External Catheters Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Global Male External Catheters Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Male External Catheters Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Male External Catheters revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Male External Catheters revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Male External Catheters sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Male External Catheters sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

B.Braun

Coloplast

Medtronic

Bard Care

Hollister

Apexmed International

BioDerm

Dileh Medical Supplies

Poiesis Medical

Sterimed

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/life-sciences/global-male-external-catheters-2022-2028-478

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Male External Catheters Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Male External Catheters Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Male External Catheters Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Male External Catheters Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Male External Catheters Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Male External Catheters Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Male External Catheters Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Male External Catheters Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Male External Catheters Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Male External Catheters Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Male External Catheters Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Male External Catheters Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Male External Catheters Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Male External Catheters Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Male External Catheters Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Male External Catheters Companies

4 Sights by Product

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/life-sciences/global-male-external-catheters-2022-2028-478

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/

Similar Reports:

Global Male External Catheters Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Male External Catheters Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

Global Male External Catheters Sales Market Report 2021

Global Male External Catheters Sales Market Report 2021