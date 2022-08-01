Male Grooming Products Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Male Grooming Market Driven by Increasing Beauty Consciousness among Men.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Male Grooming Products in global, including the following market information:

Global Male Grooming Products Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Male Grooming Products Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Male Grooming Products companies in 2021 (%)

The global Male Grooming Products market was valued at 50470 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 65650 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Toiletries Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Male Grooming Products include Avon Products, Beiersdorf, Colgate-Palmolive, Coty, Energizer Holdings, Estee Lauder, Johnson & Johnson, Koninklijke Philips and L’Oreal. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Male Grooming Products manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Male Grooming Products Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Male Grooming Products Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Toiletries

Shaving Products

Global Male Grooming Products Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Male Grooming Products Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hypermarkets

Supermarkets

Salon/Grooming Clubs

Online

Others

Global Male Grooming Products Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Male Grooming Products Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Male Grooming Products revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Male Grooming Products revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Male Grooming Products sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Male Grooming Products sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Avon Products

Beiersdorf

Colgate-Palmolive

Coty

Energizer Holdings

Estee Lauder

Johnson & Johnson

Koninklijke Philips

L’Oreal

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Male Grooming Products Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Male Grooming Products Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Male Grooming Products Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Male Grooming Products Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Male Grooming Products Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Male Grooming Products Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Male Grooming Products Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Male Grooming Products Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Male Grooming Products Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Male Grooming Products Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Male Grooming Products Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Male Grooming Products Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Male Grooming Products Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Male Grooming Products Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Male Grooming Products Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Male Grooming Products Companies

4 Sights by Product

Overview

