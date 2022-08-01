Managed Industrial Ethernet Switches Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The functionality of an Ethernet switch is defined by IEEE 802.1D, which describes the architecture and the set of functions distributed throughout this architecture. In addition to the handling of user data communication, these switches also provide a set of network management-related functionality.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Managed Industrial Ethernet Switches in global, including the following market information:
Global Managed Industrial Ethernet Switches Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Managed Industrial Ethernet Switches Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Managed Industrial Ethernet Switches companies in 2021 (%)
The global Managed Industrial Ethernet Switches market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Managed Industrial Ethernet Switches Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Managed Industrial Ethernet Switches include ABB, Arista Networks, Belden, Cisco, Huawei and Siemens, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Managed Industrial Ethernet Switches manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Managed Industrial Ethernet Switches Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Managed Industrial Ethernet Switches Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Managed Industrial Ethernet Switches
Unmanaged Industrial Ethernet Switches
Global Managed Industrial Ethernet Switches Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Managed Industrial Ethernet Switches Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Factory and Industrial Automation
Marine
Rail and Intelligent Transportation Systems
Oil and Gas
Mining and Outdoor Applications
Global Managed Industrial Ethernet Switches Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Managed Industrial Ethernet Switches Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Managed Industrial Ethernet Switches revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Managed Industrial Ethernet Switches revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Managed Industrial Ethernet Switches sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Managed Industrial Ethernet Switches sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ABB
Arista Networks
Belden
Cisco
Huawei
Siemens
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Managed Industrial Ethernet Switches Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Managed Industrial Ethernet Switches Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Managed Industrial Ethernet Switches Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Managed Industrial Ethernet Switches Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Managed Industrial Ethernet Switches Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Managed Industrial Ethernet Switches Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Managed Industrial Ethernet Switches Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Managed Industrial Ethernet Switches Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Managed Industrial Ethernet Switches Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Managed Industrial Ethernet Switches Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Managed Industrial Ethernet Switches Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Managed Industrial Ethernet Switches Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Managed Industrial Ethernet Switches Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Managed Industrial Ethernet Switches Players in Globa
