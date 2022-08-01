Maple Syrup Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Maple syrup is added to various food and beverages as a sweetening agent.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Maple Syrup in global, including the following market information:

Global Maple Syrup Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Maple Syrup Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Maple Syrup companies in 2021 (%)

The global Maple Syrup market was valued at 1314.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1832.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

The global key manufacturers of Maple Syrup include B&G Foods, Pinnacle Foods, The J.M.Smucker, The Kraft Heinz, American Garden, Amoretti, Butternut Mountain Farm, Cedarvale Maple Syrup and Coombs Family Farms and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Maple Syrup manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Maple Syrup Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Maple Syrup Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Inorganic

Organic

Global Maple Syrup Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Maple Syrup Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Beverage

Dairy & Frozen Dessert

Confectionery

Bakery

Global Maple Syrup Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Maple Syrup Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Maple Syrup revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Maple Syrup revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Maple Syrup sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Maple Syrup sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

B&G Foods

Pinnacle Foods

The J.M.Smucker

The Kraft Heinz

American Garden

Amoretti

Butternut Mountain Farm

Cedarvale Maple Syrup

Coombs Family Farms

DaVinci Gourmet

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Maple Syrup Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Maple Syrup Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Maple Syrup Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Maple Syrup Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Maple Syrup Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Maple Syrup Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Maple Syrup Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Maple Syrup Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Maple Syrup Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Maple Syrup Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Maple Syrup Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Maple Syrup Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Maple Syrup Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Maple Syrup Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Maple Syrup Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Maple Syrup Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Maple Syrup Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Inorganic

4.1.3 Organic

4.2 By Type – Global Maple Syrup Revenue &

