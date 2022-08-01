Maple Syrup Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Maple syrup is added to various food and beverages as a sweetening agent.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Maple Syrup in global, including the following market information:
Global Maple Syrup Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Maple Syrup Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Maple Syrup companies in 2021 (%)
The global Maple Syrup market was valued at 1314.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1832.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Inorganic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Maple Syrup include B&G Foods, Pinnacle Foods, The J.M.Smucker, The Kraft Heinz, American Garden, Amoretti, Butternut Mountain Farm, Cedarvale Maple Syrup and Coombs Family Farms and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Maple Syrup manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Maple Syrup Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Maple Syrup Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Inorganic
Organic
Global Maple Syrup Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Maple Syrup Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Beverage
Dairy & Frozen Dessert
Confectionery
Bakery
Global Maple Syrup Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Maple Syrup Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Maple Syrup revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Maple Syrup revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Maple Syrup sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Maple Syrup sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
B&G Foods
Pinnacle Foods
The J.M.Smucker
The Kraft Heinz
American Garden
Amoretti
Butternut Mountain Farm
Cedarvale Maple Syrup
Coombs Family Farms
DaVinci Gourmet
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Maple Syrup Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Maple Syrup Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Maple Syrup Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Maple Syrup Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Maple Syrup Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Maple Syrup Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Maple Syrup Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Maple Syrup Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Maple Syrup Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Maple Syrup Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Maple Syrup Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Maple Syrup Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Maple Syrup Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Maple Syrup Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Maple Syrup Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Maple Syrup Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Maple Syrup Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Inorganic
4.1.3 Organic
4.2 By Type – Global Maple Syrup Revenue &
