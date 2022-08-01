Marine Electric Vehicles Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The adoption of electric vehicles has increased considerably as they produce lower carbon emissions than fuel-powered vehicles. In addition, scarcity of fuel reserves has shifted the demand for the use of alternative energy sources, which in turn, propels the ships and boats market.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Marine Electric Vehicles in global, including the following market information:

Global Marine Electric Vehicles Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Marine Electric Vehicles Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Marine Electric Vehicles companies in 2021 (%)

The global Marine Electric Vehicles market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Battery Electric Vehicle Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Marine Electric Vehicles include Boesch Motorboote, Duffy Electric Boat, Ruban Bleu, Torqeedo, Triton Submarines, Corvus Energy, Electrovaya, Saft and Tamarack Lake Electric Boat. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Marine Electric Vehicles manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Marine Electric Vehicles Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Marine Electric Vehicles Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Battery Electric Vehicle

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles

Hybrid Electric Vehicles

Global Marine Electric Vehicles Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Marine Electric Vehicles Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Small Recreational Boats

On-Water Commercial and High End Leisure Boats

Underwater Leisure

Underwater AUV

Global Marine Electric Vehicles Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Marine Electric Vehicles Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Marine Electric Vehicles revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Marine Electric Vehicles revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Marine Electric Vehicles sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Marine Electric Vehicles sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Boesch Motorboote

Duffy Electric Boat

Ruban Bleu

Torqeedo

Triton Submarines

Corvus Energy

Electrovaya

Saft

Tamarack Lake Electric Boat

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Marine Electric Vehicles Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Marine Electric Vehicles Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Marine Electric Vehicles Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Marine Electric Vehicles Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Marine Electric Vehicles Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Marine Electric Vehicles Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Marine Electric Vehicles Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Marine Electric Vehicles Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Marine Electric Vehicles Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Marine Electric Vehicles Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Marine Electric Vehicles Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Marine Electric Vehicles Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Marine Electric Vehicles Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Marine Electric Vehicles Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Marine Electric Vehicles Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Marine Electric Vehicles Companies

4 S

