Marine Electric Vehicles Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The adoption of electric vehicles has increased considerably as they produce lower carbon emissions than fuel-powered vehicles. In addition, scarcity of fuel reserves has shifted the demand for the use of alternative energy sources, which in turn, propels the ships and boats market.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Marine Electric Vehicles in global, including the following market information:
Global Marine Electric Vehicles Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Marine Electric Vehicles Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Marine Electric Vehicles companies in 2021 (%)
The global Marine Electric Vehicles market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Battery Electric Vehicle Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Marine Electric Vehicles include Boesch Motorboote, Duffy Electric Boat, Ruban Bleu, Torqeedo, Triton Submarines, Corvus Energy, Electrovaya, Saft and Tamarack Lake Electric Boat. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Marine Electric Vehicles manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Marine Electric Vehicles Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Marine Electric Vehicles Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Battery Electric Vehicle
Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles
Hybrid Electric Vehicles
Global Marine Electric Vehicles Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Marine Electric Vehicles Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Small Recreational Boats
On-Water Commercial and High End Leisure Boats
Underwater Leisure
Underwater AUV
Global Marine Electric Vehicles Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Marine Electric Vehicles Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Marine Electric Vehicles revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Marine Electric Vehicles revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Marine Electric Vehicles sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Marine Electric Vehicles sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Boesch Motorboote
Duffy Electric Boat
Ruban Bleu
Torqeedo
Triton Submarines
Corvus Energy
Electrovaya
Saft
Tamarack Lake Electric Boat
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Marine Electric Vehicles Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Marine Electric Vehicles Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Marine Electric Vehicles Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Marine Electric Vehicles Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Marine Electric Vehicles Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Marine Electric Vehicles Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Marine Electric Vehicles Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Marine Electric Vehicles Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Marine Electric Vehicles Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Marine Electric Vehicles Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Marine Electric Vehicles Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Marine Electric Vehicles Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Marine Electric Vehicles Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Marine Electric Vehicles Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Marine Electric Vehicles Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Marine Electric Vehicles Companies
