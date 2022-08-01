Canister Vacuums Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Canister Vacuums in global, including the following market information:
Global Canister Vacuums Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Canister Vacuums Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Canister Vacuums companies in 2021 (%)
The global Canister Vacuums market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
With HEPA Filtration Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Canister Vacuums include Dyson, Miele, Kenmore, ORECK COMMERCIAL, Eureka Mighty Mite, BISSELL, Hoover, Dirt Devil and Severin and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Canister Vacuums manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Canister Vacuums Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Canister Vacuums Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
With HEPA Filtration
Without HEPA Filtration
Global Canister Vacuums Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Canister Vacuums Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Home Use
Business Use
Global Canister Vacuums Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Canister Vacuums Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Canister Vacuums revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Canister Vacuums revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Canister Vacuums sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Canister Vacuums sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Dyson
Miele
Kenmore
ORECK COMMERCIAL
Eureka Mighty Mite
BISSELL
Hoover
Dirt Devil
Severin
Electrolux
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Canister Vacuums Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Canister Vacuums Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Canister Vacuums Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Canister Vacuums Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Canister Vacuums Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Canister Vacuums Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Canister Vacuums Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Canister Vacuums Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Canister Vacuums Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Canister Vacuums Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Canister Vacuums Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Canister Vacuums Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Canister Vacuums Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Canister Vacuums Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Canister Vacuums Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Canister Vacuums Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Canister Vacuums Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.
