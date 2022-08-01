Filter Coffee Machines with Glass Jug Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Filter Coffee Machines with Glass Jug in global, including the following market information:
Global Filter Coffee Machines with Glass Jug Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Filter Coffee Machines with Glass Jug Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Filter Coffee Machines with Glass Jug companies in 2021 (%)
The global Filter Coffee Machines with Glass Jug market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
With Automatic Switch Off Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Filter Coffee Machines with Glass Jug include SEVERIN, HORWOOD, Russell Hobbs, Morphy Richards, Gritt & Co, Aigostar, Geepas, NETTA and Aicook and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Filter Coffee Machines with Glass Jug manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Filter Coffee Machines with Glass Jug Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Filter Coffee Machines with Glass Jug Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
With Automatic Switch Off
Without Automatic Switch Off
Global Filter Coffee Machines with Glass Jug Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Filter Coffee Machines with Glass Jug Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Home Use
Business Use
Global Filter Coffee Machines with Glass Jug Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Filter Coffee Machines with Glass Jug Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Filter Coffee Machines with Glass Jug revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Filter Coffee Machines with Glass Jug revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Filter Coffee Machines with Glass Jug sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Filter Coffee Machines with Glass Jug sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
SEVERIN
HORWOOD
Russell Hobbs
Morphy Richards
Gritt & Co
Aigostar
Geepas
NETTA
Aicook
Melitta
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Filter Coffee Machines with Glass Jug Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Filter Coffee Machines with Glass Jug Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Filter Coffee Machines with Glass Jug Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Filter Coffee Machines with Glass Jug Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Filter Coffee Machines with Glass Jug Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Filter Coffee Machines with Glass Jug Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Filter Coffee Machines with Glass Jug Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Filter Coffee Machines with Glass Jug Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Filter Coffee Machines with Glass Jug Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Filter Coffee Machines with Glass Jug Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Filter Coffee Machines with Glass Jug Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Filter Coffee Machines with Glass Jug Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Filter Coffee Machines with Glass Jug Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Filter Coffee Machines with Glass Jug Pl
