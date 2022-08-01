Epoxy Glass Flake Anticorrosive Coating Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Epoxy Glass Flake Anticorrosive Coating in global, including the following market information:

Global Epoxy Glass Flake Anticorrosive Coating Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Epoxy Glass Flake Anticorrosive Coating Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Epoxy Glass Flake Anticorrosive Coating companies in 2021 (%)

The global Epoxy Glass Flake Anticorrosive Coating market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Epoxy Glass Flakes Coating Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Epoxy Glass Flake Anticorrosive Coating include AkzoNobel, Jotun, Chemco International, Sherwin-Williams, Hempel, YUNG CHI PAINT & VARNISH, Tianjin Jinhai Special Coatings and Decoration Co., Ltd., PPG Industries and Kuncheer Chemical and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Epoxy Glass Flake Anticorrosive Coating manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Epoxy Glass Flake Anticorrosive Coating Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Epoxy Glass Flake Anticorrosive Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Epoxy Glass Flakes Coating

Epoxy Coal Tar Pitch Glass Flake Coating

Solvent-free Expoxy Glass Flake Coating

Global Epoxy Glass Flake Anticorrosive Coating Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Epoxy Glass Flake Anticorrosive Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Buildings

Bridges

Ships

Other

Global Epoxy Glass Flake Anticorrosive Coating Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Epoxy Glass Flake Anticorrosive Coating Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Epoxy Glass Flake Anticorrosive Coating revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Epoxy Glass Flake Anticorrosive Coating revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Epoxy Glass Flake Anticorrosive Coating sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Epoxy Glass Flake Anticorrosive Coating sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AkzoNobel

Jotun

Chemco International

Sherwin-Williams

Hempel

YUNG CHI PAINT & VARNISH

Tianjin Jinhai Special Coatings and Decoration Co., Ltd.

PPG Industries

Kuncheer Chemical

Daisen

