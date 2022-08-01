Fertility Solutions Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Fertility Solutions in Global, including the following market information:
Global Fertility Solutions Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Fertility Solutions market was valued at 25440 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 40050 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
In Vitro Fertilization Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Fertility Solutions include Progyny, Fertility Solutions, Optum, Midwest Center for Reproductive Health, CCRM, Aurora Health Care, MEDSTAR HEALTH, Alberta Health Services and Jingqi. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Fertility Solutions companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Fertility Solutions Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Fertility Solutions Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
In Vitro Fertilization
Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis
Egg Donation
Ovarian Tissue Freezing
Gestational Surrogacy
Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection
Intrauterine Insemination
Global Fertility Solutions Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Fertility Solutions Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Medical Industry
Academic Research Industry
Others
Global Fertility Solutions Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Fertility Solutions Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Fertility Solutions revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Fertility Solutions revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Progyny
Fertility Solutions
Optum
Midwest Center for Reproductive Health
CCRM
Aurora Health Care
MEDSTAR HEALTH
Alberta Health Services
Jingqi
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Fertility Solutions Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Fertility Solutions Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Fertility Solutions Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Fertility Solutions Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Fertility Solutions Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Fertility Solutions Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Fertility Solutions Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Fertility Solutions Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Fertility Solutions Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Fertility Solutions Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fertility Solutions Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fertility Solutions Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fertility Solutions Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Fertility So
