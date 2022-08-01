Fertility Solutions Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fertility Solutions in Global, including the following market information:

Global Fertility Solutions Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Fertility Solutions market was valued at 25440 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 40050 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

In Vitro Fertilization Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Fertility Solutions include Progyny, Fertility Solutions, Optum, Midwest Center for Reproductive Health, CCRM, Aurora Health Care, MEDSTAR HEALTH, Alberta Health Services and Jingqi. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Fertility Solutions companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Fertility Solutions Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Fertility Solutions Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

In Vitro Fertilization

Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis

Egg Donation

Ovarian Tissue Freezing

Gestational Surrogacy

Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection

Intrauterine Insemination

Global Fertility Solutions Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Fertility Solutions Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Medical Industry

Academic Research Industry

Others

Global Fertility Solutions Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Fertility Solutions Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Fertility Solutions revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Fertility Solutions revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Progyny

Fertility Solutions

Optum

Midwest Center for Reproductive Health

CCRM

Aurora Health Care

MEDSTAR HEALTH

Alberta Health Services

Jingqi

