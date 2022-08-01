Surface Additives Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Surface Additives in global, including the following market information:
Global Surface Additives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Surface Additives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Surface Additives companies in 2021 (%)
The global Surface Additives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Polysiloxanes (Silicones) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Surface Additives include BYK, Concentrol, KANSAI ALTAN, Deuteron, ADD-Additives, HSH Chemie and Balaji Chem Solutions, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Surface Additives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Surface Additives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Surface Additives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Polysiloxanes (Silicones)
Polyacrylates (Acrylate Additives)
Others
Global Surface Additives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Surface Additives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Coating
Papermaking
Others
Global Surface Additives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Surface Additives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Surface Additives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Surface Additives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Surface Additives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Surface Additives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BYK
Concentrol
KANSAI ALTAN
Deuteron
ADD-Additives
HSH Chemie
Balaji Chem Solutions
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Surface Additives Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Surface Additives Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Surface Additives Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Surface Additives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Surface Additives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Surface Additives Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Surface Additives Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Surface Additives Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Surface Additives Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Surface Additives Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Surface Additives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Surface Additives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Surface Additives Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Surface Additives Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Surface Additives Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Surface Additives Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Surface Additives Market Size Markets, 2021 &
