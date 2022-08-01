Vortex Mixer Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Vortex Mixer in global, including the following market information:

Global Vortex Mixer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Vortex Mixer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Vortex Mixer companies in 2021 (%)

The global Vortex Mixer market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Miniature Vortex Mixer Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Vortex Mixer include BenchmarkScientific, Glas-Col, Heathrow Scientific, Crystal Technologies, Globe Scientific, Labnet International, VELP, Grant Instruments and Ohaus, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Vortex Mixer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Vortex Mixer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Vortex Mixer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Miniature Vortex Mixer

Regular Vortex Mixer

Global Vortex Mixer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Vortex Mixer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Research Institutions

Schools

Others

Global Vortex Mixer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Vortex Mixer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Vortex Mixer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Vortex Mixer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Vortex Mixer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Vortex Mixer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BenchmarkScientific

Glas-Col

Heathrow Scientific

Crystal Technologies

Globe Scientific

Labnet International

VELP

Grant Instruments

Ohaus

Bibby Scientific

Scientific Industries

Scilogex

