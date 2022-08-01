Cold Chain Monitoring Devices Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Cold Chain Monitoring Devices allow restaurant owners and other food businesses, such as food processing, manufacturers, delivery, and wholesale services to accurately monitoring the temperature of their food storage facilities.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cold Chain Monitoring Devices in global, including the following market information:

Global Cold Chain Monitoring Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Cold Chain Monitoring Devices Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Cold Chain Monitoring Devices companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cold Chain Monitoring Devices market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Wireless IoT Sensors Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cold Chain Monitoring Devices include Thinxtra, Sigfox, Monnit Corporation, Cold Chain Sensors, Swift Sensors, Ripples, Velvetech, Aeris and Farsens, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Cold Chain Monitoring Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cold Chain Monitoring Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Cold Chain Monitoring Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Wireless IoT Sensors

IoT Gateways

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Global Cold Chain Monitoring Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Cold Chain Monitoring Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Cold Chain Transportation Industry

Global Cold Chain Monitoring Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Cold Chain Monitoring Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cold Chain Monitoring Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cold Chain Monitoring Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Cold Chain Monitoring Devices sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Cold Chain Monitoring Devices sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Thinxtra

Sigfox

Monnit Corporation

Cold Chain Sensors

Swift Sensors

Ripples

Velvetech

Aeris

Farsens

Roambee

Laird Connectivity

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cold Chain Monitoring Devices Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Cold Chain Monitoring Devices Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Cold Chain Monitoring Devices Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Cold Chain Monitoring Devices Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Cold Chain Monitoring Devices Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Cold Chain Monitoring Devices Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cold Chain Monitoring Devices Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Cold Chain Monitoring Devices Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Cold Chain Monitoring Devices Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Cold Chain Monitoring Devices Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Cold Chain Monitoring Devices Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cold Chain Monitoring Devices Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Cold Chain Monitoring Devices Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cold Chain Monitoring Devices Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cold Chain Monitoring Devices Companies

