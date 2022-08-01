Cold Chain Monitoring Devices Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Cold Chain Monitoring Devices allow restaurant owners and other food businesses, such as food processing, manufacturers, delivery, and wholesale services to accurately monitoring the temperature of their food storage facilities.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Cold Chain Monitoring Devices in global, including the following market information:
Global Cold Chain Monitoring Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Cold Chain Monitoring Devices Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Cold Chain Monitoring Devices companies in 2021 (%)
The global Cold Chain Monitoring Devices market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Wireless IoT Sensors Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Cold Chain Monitoring Devices include Thinxtra, Sigfox, Monnit Corporation, Cold Chain Sensors, Swift Sensors, Ripples, Velvetech, Aeris and Farsens, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Cold Chain Monitoring Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cold Chain Monitoring Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Cold Chain Monitoring Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Wireless IoT Sensors
IoT Gateways
Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
Global Cold Chain Monitoring Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Cold Chain Monitoring Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food Industry
Pharmaceutical Industry
Cold Chain Transportation Industry
Global Cold Chain Monitoring Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Cold Chain Monitoring Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Cold Chain Monitoring Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Cold Chain Monitoring Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Cold Chain Monitoring Devices sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Cold Chain Monitoring Devices sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Thinxtra
Sigfox
Monnit Corporation
Cold Chain Sensors
Swift Sensors
Ripples
Velvetech
Aeris
Farsens
Roambee
Laird Connectivity
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Cold Chain Monitoring Devices Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Cold Chain Monitoring Devices Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Cold Chain Monitoring Devices Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Cold Chain Monitoring Devices Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Cold Chain Monitoring Devices Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Cold Chain Monitoring Devices Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Cold Chain Monitoring Devices Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Cold Chain Monitoring Devices Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Cold Chain Monitoring Devices Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Cold Chain Monitoring Devices Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Cold Chain Monitoring Devices Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cold Chain Monitoring Devices Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Cold Chain Monitoring Devices Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cold Chain Monitoring Devices Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cold Chain Monitoring Devices Companies
