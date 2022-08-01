Isolation Valves Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

An?isolation valve?is a?valve?in a fluid handling system that stops the flow of process media to a given location, usually for maintenance or safety purposes. They can also be used to provide flow logic (selecting one flow path versus another), and to connect external equipment to a system.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Isolation Valves in global, including the following market information:

Global Isolation Valves Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Isolation Valves Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Isolation Valves companies in 2021 (%)

The global Isolation Valves market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Ball Valves Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Isolation Valves include A.E.V, Della Foglia, Orion, KITZ, Emerson, Spirax Sarco, Frank’s International, Weir and Flowserve. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Isolation Valves manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Isolation Valves Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Isolation Valves Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Ball Valves

Butterfly Valves

Knife Gate Valves

Plug Valves

Others

Global Isolation Valves Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Isolation Valves Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Chemical Industry

Oil and Gas Industry

Power Industry

Others

Global Isolation Valves Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Isolation Valves Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Isolation Valves revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Isolation Valves revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Isolation Valves sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Isolation Valves sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

A.E.V

Della Foglia

Orion

KITZ

Emerson

Spirax Sarco

Frank’s International

Weir

Flowserve

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Isolation Valves Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Isolation Valves Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Isolation Valves Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Isolation Valves Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Isolation Valves Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Isolation Valves Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Isolation Valves Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Isolation Valves Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Isolation Valves Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Isolation Valves Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Isolation Valves Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Isolation Valves Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Isolation Valves Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Isolation Valves Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Isolation Valves Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Isolation Valves Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Isolation Valves Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.

