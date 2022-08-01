Isolation Valves Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
An?isolation valve?is a?valve?in a fluid handling system that stops the flow of process media to a given location, usually for maintenance or safety purposes. They can also be used to provide flow logic (selecting one flow path versus another), and to connect external equipment to a system.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Isolation Valves in global, including the following market information:
Global Isolation Valves Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Isolation Valves Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Isolation Valves companies in 2021 (%)
The global Isolation Valves market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Ball Valves Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Isolation Valves include A.E.V, Della Foglia, Orion, KITZ, Emerson, Spirax Sarco, Frank’s International, Weir and Flowserve. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Isolation Valves manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Isolation Valves Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Isolation Valves Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Ball Valves
Butterfly Valves
Knife Gate Valves
Plug Valves
Others
Global Isolation Valves Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Isolation Valves Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Chemical Industry
Oil and Gas Industry
Power Industry
Others
Global Isolation Valves Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Isolation Valves Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Isolation Valves revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Isolation Valves revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Isolation Valves sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Isolation Valves sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
A.E.V
Della Foglia
Orion
KITZ
Emerson
Spirax Sarco
Frank’s International
Weir
Flowserve
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Isolation Valves Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Isolation Valves Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Isolation Valves Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Isolation Valves Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Isolation Valves Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Isolation Valves Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Isolation Valves Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Isolation Valves Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Isolation Valves Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Isolation Valves Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Isolation Valves Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Isolation Valves Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Isolation Valves Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Isolation Valves Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Isolation Valves Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Isolation Valves Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Isolation Valves Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
