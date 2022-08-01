Heated Socks Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Heated Socks in global, including the following market information:

Global Heated Socks Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Heated Socks Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Heated Socks companies in 2021 (%)

The global Heated Socks market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Nylon Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Heated Socks include Volt Heat, GLOBAL VASION, Lenz, SAVOIR, ActionHeat, MobileWarming, Gobiheat, FNDN and Gerbing. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Heated Socks manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Heated Socks Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Heated Socks Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Nylon

Polyester

Wool

Others

Global Heated Socks Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Heated Socks Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Home Use

Business Use

Global Heated Socks Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Heated Socks Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Heated Socks revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Heated Socks revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Heated Socks sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Heated Socks sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Volt Heat

GLOBAL VASION

Lenz

SAVOIR

ActionHeat

MobileWarming

Gobiheat

FNDN

Gerbing

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Heated Socks Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Heated Socks Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Heated Socks Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Heated Socks Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Heated Socks Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Heated Socks Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Heated Socks Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Heated Socks Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Heated Socks Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Heated Socks Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Heated Socks Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Heated Socks Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Heated Socks Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Heated Socks Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Heated Socks Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Heated Socks Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Heated Socks Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Nylon

4.1.3 Polyester

4.1.4 Wool

4.1.

