Adhesive Applying Equipment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Adhesive Applying Equipment in global, including the following market information:

Global Adhesive Applying Equipment Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Adhesive Applying Equipment Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)

Global top five Adhesive Applying Equipment companies in 2020 (%)

The global Adhesive Applying Equipment market was valued at xx million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Adhesive Applying Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Adhesive Applying Equipment Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Adhesive Applying Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Adhesive Controllers

Cold Glue Applicators

Pneumatic Adhesive Applicators

Application Guns

Global Adhesive Applying Equipment Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Adhesive Applying Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Packaging

Construction

Disposable Hygiene Products

Technical Textiles

Global Adhesive Applying Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Adhesive Applying Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Adhesive Applying Equipment revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Adhesive Applying Equipment revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Adhesive Applying Equipment sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Adhesive Applying Equipment sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Henkel

Nordson Corporation

Graco

Valco Melton

Dymax Corporation

Robatech

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Adhesive Applying Equipment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Adhesive Applying Equipment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Adhesive Applying Equipment Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Adhesive Applying Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Adhesive Applying Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global Adhesive Applying Equipment Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Adhesive Applying Equipment Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Adhesive Applying Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Adhesive Applying Equipment Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Adhesive Applying Equipment Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Adhesive Applying Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Adhesive Applying Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Global Manufacturers Adhesive Applying Equipment Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Adhesive Applying Equipment Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Adhesive Applying Equipment Companies

3.8.2 List of Globa

