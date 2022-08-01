Cordless Tools Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of Cordless Tools in global, including the following market information:
Global Cordless Tools Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Cordless Tools Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)
Global top five Cordless Tools companies in 2020 (%)
The global Cordless Tools market was valued at xx million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Cordless Tools manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cordless Tools Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Cordless Tools Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Cordless Impact Wrench
Cordless Ratchet Wrench
Cordless Brushless Impact
Other
Global Cordless Tools Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Cordless Tools Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Commercial
Household
Global Cordless Tools Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Cordless Tools Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Cordless Tools revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Cordless Tools revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Cordless Tools sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Cordless Tools sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Stanley
Apex Tool Group
Great Wall Precision
TTi
Snap-on Inc.
Ideal Industries
Textron
Klein Tools
Wurth Group
Tajima
Knipex
Irwin
PHOENIX
Wiha
Channellock
Pro'skit
Ajay
Akar Tools
JPW Industries
JK Files
DUCK
JETECH
Excelta
Sinotools
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Cordless Tools Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Cordless Tools Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Cordless Tools Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Cordless Tools Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Cordless Tools Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Cordless Tools Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Cordless Tools Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Cordless Tools Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Cordless Tools Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Cordless Tools Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Cordless Tools Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cordless Tools Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Cordless Tools Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cordless Tools Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cordless Tools Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cordless Tools Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Cordless Tools Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027
4.1.2 Cordless Impact
