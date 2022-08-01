Industrial Logistics Robots Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Logistics Robots in global, including the following market information:

Global Industrial Logistics Robots Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Industrial Logistics Robots Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Units)

Global top five Industrial Logistics Robots companies in 2020 (%)

The global Industrial Logistics Robots market was valued at 1430.3 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 3300.9 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 23.3% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Industrial Logistics Robots manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Industrial Logistics Robots Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Industrial Logistics Robots Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Picking Robots

AGVs

Others

Global Industrial Logistics Robots Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Industrial Logistics Robots Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Industrial Automobile Logistics Robot

Industrial Life Science and Pharmaceutical Logistics Robots

Industrial Food and Beverage Logistics Robot

Industrial Semiconductor and Electronics Logistics Robots

Industrial Electrical Logistics Robots

Global Industrial Logistics Robots Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Industrial Logistics Robots Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Industrial Logistics Robots revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Industrial Logistics Robots revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Industrial Logistics Robots sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Industrial Logistics Robots sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

KUKA(Swisslog)

Daifuku

Knapp

Dematic

Grenzebach

Bastian

CIM Corp

Amazon Robotics

Vanderlande

Vecna

Hitachi

Hi-tech Robotic Systemz

Adept Technology

Grey Orange

IAM Robotics

Fetch Robotics

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Industrial Logistics Robots Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Industrial Logistics Robots Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Industrial Logistics Robots Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Industrial Logistics Robots Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Industrial Logistics Robots Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global Industrial Logistics Robots Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Industrial Logistics Robots Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Industrial Logistics Robots Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Industrial Logistics Robots Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Industrial Logistics Robots Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Industrial Logistics Robots Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial Logistics Robots Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Global Manufacturers Industrial Logistics Robots Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Logistics Robots Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Industrial Logistics Robots Companies

