Marine Gearbox Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of Marine Gearbox in global, including the following market information:
Global Marine Gearbox Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Marine Gearbox Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (MW)
Global top five Marine Gearbox companies in 2020 (%)
The global Marine Gearbox market was valued at 723.5 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 757.3 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 1.1% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Marine Gearbox manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Marine Gearbox Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MW)
Global Marine Gearbox Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Less than 500KW
500-2000KW
More than 2000KW
Global Marine Gearbox Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MW)
Global Marine Gearbox Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Leisure and Passenger Boat
Fishing Boats
Tugs and Work Ship
Cargo
Others
Global Marine Gearbox Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MW)
Global Marine Gearbox Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Marine Gearbox revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Marine Gearbox revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Marine Gearbox sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (MW)
Key companies Marine Gearbox sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Hangzhou Advance Gearbox Group
ZF Marine
Hitachi Nico Transmission Co.
REINTJES GmbH
RENK-MAAG GmbH
Siemens
Chongchi
Kanzaki Kokyukoki
Twin Disc
PRM Newage Ltd
GE
ME Production
Masson Marine
D-I Industrial
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Marine Gearbox Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Marine Gearbox Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Marine Gearbox Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Marine Gearbox Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Marine Gearbox Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Marine Gearbox Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Marine Gearbox Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Marine Gearbox Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Marine Gearbox Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Marine Gearbox Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Marine Gearbox Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Marine Gearbox Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Marine Gearbox Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Marine Gearbox Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Marine Gearbox Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Marine Gearbox Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Marine Gearbox Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027
4.1.2 Less than 500KW
