AIS Transponder Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of AIS Transponder in global, including the following market information:

Global AIS Transponder Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global AIS Transponder Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Units)

Global top five AIS Transponder companies in 2020 (%)

The global AIS Transponder market was valued at 49 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 63 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the AIS Transponder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global AIS Transponder Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global AIS Transponder Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Class A Marine AIS

Class B Marine AIS

Global AIS Transponder Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global AIS Transponder Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Merchant Marine

Recreational Boats

Fishing Vessels

Others

Global AIS Transponder Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global AIS Transponder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies AIS Transponder revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies AIS Transponder revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies AIS Transponder sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies AIS Transponder sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

SRT Marine

Alltek Marine

Furuno

Navico

Garmin

Icom

Japan Radio Company

Vesper Marine

Comnav Marine

True Heading

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Transas Marine Limited (W?rtsil?)

SAAB AB

Raymarine

Weatherdock AG

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 AIS Transponder Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global AIS Transponder Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global AIS Transponder Overall Market Size

2.1 Global AIS Transponder Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global AIS Transponder Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global AIS Transponder Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top AIS Transponder Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global AIS Transponder Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global AIS Transponder Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global AIS Transponder Sales by Companies

3.5 Global AIS Transponder Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 AIS Transponder Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Global Manufacturers AIS Transponder Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 AIS Transponder Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 AIS Transponder Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 AIS Transponder Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global AIS Transponder Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027

4.1.2

