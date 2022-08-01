AIS Transponder Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of AIS Transponder in global, including the following market information:
Global AIS Transponder Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global AIS Transponder Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Units)
Global top five AIS Transponder companies in 2020 (%)
The global AIS Transponder market was valued at 49 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 63 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the AIS Transponder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global AIS Transponder Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global AIS Transponder Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Class A Marine AIS
Class B Marine AIS
Global AIS Transponder Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global AIS Transponder Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Merchant Marine
Recreational Boats
Fishing Vessels
Others
Global AIS Transponder Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global AIS Transponder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies AIS Transponder revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies AIS Transponder revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies AIS Transponder sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies AIS Transponder sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
SRT Marine
Alltek Marine
Furuno
Navico
Garmin
Icom
Japan Radio Company
Vesper Marine
Comnav Marine
True Heading
Kongsberg Gruppen ASA
Transas Marine Limited (W?rtsil?)
SAAB AB
Raymarine
Weatherdock AG
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 AIS Transponder Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global AIS Transponder Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global AIS Transponder Overall Market Size
2.1 Global AIS Transponder Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global AIS Transponder Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global AIS Transponder Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top AIS Transponder Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global AIS Transponder Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global AIS Transponder Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global AIS Transponder Sales by Companies
3.5 Global AIS Transponder Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 AIS Transponder Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers AIS Transponder Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 AIS Transponder Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 AIS Transponder Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 AIS Transponder Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global AIS Transponder Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027
4.1.2
