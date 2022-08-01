Motor Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of Motor in Global, including the following market information:
Global Motor Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2020 (%)
The global Motor market was valued at 135140 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 174530 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Motor companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Motor Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)
Global Motor Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Industrial and Control Motors
Micro Motor
China Motor Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)
China Motor Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Industrial Machinery
Automobile
HVAC
Aviation and Transportation
Home Appliance
Others
Global Motor Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions)
Global Motor Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Motor Market Competitors Revenues in Global, by Players 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Motor Market Competitors Revenues Share in Global, by Players 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
ABB
Siemens
WEG
Regal Beloit
Nidec
GE
TMEIC
SEVA-tec
Wolong
ANHUI WANNAN ELECTRIC MACHINE
Jiamusi Electric Machine
Shanghai Electric Machinery
Jiangsu dazhong Electromotor
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Motor Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Motor Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Motor Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Motor Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Motor Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Motor Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Motor Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Motor Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Motor Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.5 Global Companies Motor Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Motor Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Motor Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Motor Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Motor Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027
4.1.2 Industrial and Control Motors
4.1.3 Micro Motor
4.2 By Type – Global Motor Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Global
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.primemarketreports.com/
Similar Reports:
Global Brushless Motor Driver Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Global Low Voltage AC Motor Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Global Low Voltage DC Motor Market Insights, Forecast to 2028