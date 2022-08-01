Electrode Slag Remelting Furnace (ESR) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of Electrode Slag Remelting Furnace (ESR) in global, including the following market information:
Global Electrode Slag Remelting Furnace (ESR) Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Electrode Slag Remelting Furnace (ESR) Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Units)
Global top five Electrode Slag Remelting Furnace (ESR) companies in 2020 (%)
The global Electrode Slag Remelting Furnace (ESR) market was valued at 71 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 89 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Electrode Slag Remelting Furnace (ESR) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Electrode Slag Remelting Furnace (ESR) Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Electrode Slag Remelting Furnace (ESR) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Below 1MT
1-10MT
Above 10MT
Global Electrode Slag Remelting Furnace (ESR) Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Electrode Slag Remelting Furnace (ESR) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Aerospace
Military & Defense
Electronics
Power Engineering
Others
Global Electrode Slag Remelting Furnace (ESR) Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Electrode Slag Remelting Furnace (ESR) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Electrode Slag Remelting Furnace (ESR) revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Electrode Slag Remelting Furnace (ESR) revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Electrode Slag Remelting Furnace (ESR) sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies Electrode Slag Remelting Furnace (ESR) sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ALD Vacuum Technologies
INTECO Group
Inductotherm Group (Consarc?
Xinlanhai
Haoyu
Suzhou Zhenwu (Zhenhu) Electric Furnace Co., Ltd.
Shanghai Electric Heavy Machinery
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Electrode Slag Remelting Furnace (ESR) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Electrode Slag Remelting Furnace (ESR) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Electrode Slag Remelting Furnace (ESR) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Electrode Slag Remelting Furnace (ESR) Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Electrode Slag Remelting Furnace (ESR) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Electrode Slag Remelting Furnace (ESR) Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Electrode Slag Remelting Furnace (ESR) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Electrode Slag Remelting Furnace (ESR) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Electrode Slag Remelting Furnace (ESR) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Electrode Slag Remelting Furnace (ESR) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Electrode Slag Remelting Furnace (ESR) Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electrode Slag Remelting Furnace (ESR) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Electrode Slag Remelting Furnace (ESR) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electrode Sla
