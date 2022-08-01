Marine Electronics Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Marine Electronics in Global, including the following market information:

Global Marine Electronics Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2020 (%)

The global Marine Electronics market was valued at 12350 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 14780 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Marine Electronics companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Marine Electronics Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)

Global Marine Electronics Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

GPS & Radar Systems

Fish Finders & Sonar

Marine Autopilots

Communication Equipment

Audio & Video Equipment

China Marine Electronics Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)

China Marine Electronics Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Merchant Marine

Fishing Vessel

Yachts/Recreation

Military

Underwater Drones

Global Marine Electronics Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions)

Global Marine Electronics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Marine Electronics Market Competitors Revenues in Global, by Players 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Marine Electronics Market Competitors Revenues Share in Global, by Players 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Furuno

W?rtsil?

Garmin

Kongsberg Maritime

Navico

ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems

JRC

Northrop Grumman

FLIR Systems

Thales Group

Ultra Electronics

Raytheon Ansch?tz

ICOM

Johnson Outdoors

Highlander

Kraken Robotics

Neptune Sonar

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Marine Electronics Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Marine Electronics Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Marine Electronics Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Marine Electronics Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Marine Electronics Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Marine Electronics Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Marine Electronics Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Marine Electronics Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Marine Electronics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.5 Global Companies Marine Electronics Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Marine Electronics Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Marine Electronics Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Marine Electronics Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Marine Electronics Market

