Marine Electronics Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of Marine Electronics in Global, including the following market information:
Global Marine Electronics Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2020 (%)
The global Marine Electronics market was valued at 12350 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 14780 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Marine Electronics companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Marine Electronics Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)
Global Marine Electronics Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
GPS & Radar Systems
Fish Finders & Sonar
Marine Autopilots
Communication Equipment
Audio & Video Equipment
China Marine Electronics Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)
China Marine Electronics Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Merchant Marine
Fishing Vessel
Yachts/Recreation
Military
Underwater Drones
Global Marine Electronics Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions)
Global Marine Electronics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Marine Electronics Market Competitors Revenues in Global, by Players 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Marine Electronics Market Competitors Revenues Share in Global, by Players 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Furuno
W?rtsil?
Garmin
Kongsberg Maritime
Navico
ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems
JRC
Northrop Grumman
FLIR Systems
Thales Group
Ultra Electronics
Raytheon Ansch?tz
ICOM
Johnson Outdoors
Highlander
Kraken Robotics
Neptune Sonar
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Marine Electronics Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Marine Electronics Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Marine Electronics Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Marine Electronics Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Marine Electronics Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Marine Electronics Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Marine Electronics Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Marine Electronics Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Marine Electronics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.5 Global Companies Marine Electronics Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Marine Electronics Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Marine Electronics Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Marine Electronics Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Marine Electronics Market
