Dishwasher Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of Dishwasher in global, including the following market information:
Global Dishwasher Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Dishwasher Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)
Global top five Dishwasher companies in 2020 (%)
The global Dishwasher market was valued at 15090 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 16650 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Dishwasher manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Dishwasher Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Dishwasher Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Built-in Dishwasher
Freestanding Dishwasher
Global Dishwasher Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Dishwasher Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Online
Offline
Global Dishwasher Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Dishwasher Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Dishwasher revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Dishwasher revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Dishwasher sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Dishwasher sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Bosch
Electrolux
Whirlpool
Haier
Panasonic
LG
Arcelik
Samsung
Rinnai
Midea Group
Miele
Amica
Kenmore
Galanz
Middleby
Smeg
Vatti
Hangzhou Robam Appliances
KUCHT
Bertazzoni
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Dishwasher Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Sales Channel
1.3 Global Dishwasher Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Dishwasher Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Dishwasher Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Dishwasher Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Dishwasher Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Dishwasher Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Dishwasher Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Dishwasher Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Dishwasher Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Dishwasher Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Dishwasher Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Dishwasher Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dishwasher Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Dishwasher Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dishwasher Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Dishwasher Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027
4.1.2 Built-in Dishwasher
4.1.3 Freestanding Dishwasher
4.2 By Type – Glob
