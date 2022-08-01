Air Disinfection and Purification Machine Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of Air Disinfection and Purification Machine in global, including the following market information:
Global Air Disinfection and Purification Machine Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Air Disinfection and Purification Machine Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)
Global top five Air Disinfection and Purification Machine companies in 2020 (%)
The global Air Disinfection and Purification Machine market was valued at 9489.3 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 13110 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Air Disinfection and Purification Machine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Air Disinfection and Purification Machine Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Air Disinfection and Purification Machine Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Filter Adsorption
Electrostatic Precipitator
Ozone Sterilization
Hypochlorous Acid Disinfection
Global Air Disinfection and Purification Machine Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Air Disinfection and Purification Machine Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Medical
Biopharmaceutical
Food Production
Public Places
Home
Global Air Disinfection and Purification Machine Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Air Disinfection and Purification Machine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Air Disinfection and Purification Machine revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Air Disinfection and Purification Machine revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Air Disinfection and Purification Machine sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Air Disinfection and Purification Machine sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Sharp
Philips
Panasonic
Daikin
Honeywell
Coway
Xiaomi
Whirlpool
Yadu
Midea
Blueair
LEXY
Samsung
Austin
Beiang
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Air Disinfection and Purification Machine Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Air Disinfection and Purification Machine Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Air Disinfection and Purification Machine Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Air Disinfection and Purification Machine Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Air Disinfection and Purification Machine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Air Disinfection and Purification Machine Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Air Disinfection and Purification Machine Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Air Disinfection and Purification Machine Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Air Disinfection and Purification Machine Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Air Disinfection and Purification Machine Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Air Disinfection and Purification Machine Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Air Disinfection and Purification Machine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Air Disinfection and Purification Machine Product Type

