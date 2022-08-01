Industrial Gearbox Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Gearbox in global, including the following market information:

Global Industrial Gearbox Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Industrial Gearbox Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)

Global top five Industrial Gearbox companies in 2020 (%)

The global Industrial Gearbox market was valued at 27440 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 32130 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Industrial Gearbox manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Industrial Gearbox Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Industrial Gearbox Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Single-stage Gearbox

Multi-stage Gearbox

Global Industrial Gearbox Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Industrial Gearbox Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Construction and Mining Equipment

Car

Wind Power

Food Processing

Agriculture

Other

Global Industrial Gearbox Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Industrial Gearbox Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Industrial Gearbox revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Industrial Gearbox revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Industrial Gearbox sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Industrial Gearbox sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ZF Friedrichshafen

Sew-Eurodrive

China High Speed Transmission Equipment

Siemens

Sumitomo Heavy Industries

Dana

ABB

Bonfiglioli Group

Rexnord

Regal Beloit Corporation

Cone Drive Operations

Horsburgh & Scott

Curtis Machine Company

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Industrial Gearbox Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Industrial Gearbox Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Industrial Gearbox Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Industrial Gearbox Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Industrial Gearbox Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global Industrial Gearbox Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Industrial Gearbox Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Industrial Gearbox Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Industrial Gearbox Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Industrial Gearbox Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Industrial Gearbox Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial Gearbox Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Global Manufacturers Industrial Gearbox Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Gearbox Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Industrial Gearbox Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Gearbox Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Industrial Gear

