Industrial Gearbox Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Gearbox in global, including the following market information:
Global Industrial Gearbox Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Industrial Gearbox Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)
Global top five Industrial Gearbox companies in 2020 (%)
The global Industrial Gearbox market was valued at 27440 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 32130 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Industrial Gearbox manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Industrial Gearbox Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Industrial Gearbox Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Single-stage Gearbox
Multi-stage Gearbox
Global Industrial Gearbox Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Industrial Gearbox Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Construction and Mining Equipment
Car
Wind Power
Food Processing
Agriculture
Other
Global Industrial Gearbox Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Industrial Gearbox Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Industrial Gearbox revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Industrial Gearbox revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Industrial Gearbox sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Industrial Gearbox sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ZF Friedrichshafen
Sew-Eurodrive
China High Speed Transmission Equipment
Siemens
Sumitomo Heavy Industries
Dana
ABB
Bonfiglioli Group
Rexnord
Regal Beloit Corporation
Cone Drive Operations
Horsburgh & Scott
Curtis Machine Company
