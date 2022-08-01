Concrete Pump Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of Concrete Pump in global, including the following market information:
Global Concrete Pump Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Concrete Pump Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Units)
Global top five Concrete Pump companies in 2020 (%)
The global Concrete Pump market was valued at 4769.5 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 6498.2 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Concrete Pump manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Concrete Pump Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Concrete Pump Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Stationary Pumps
Truck-Mounted Pumps
Specialized Pumps
Global Concrete Pump Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Concrete Pump Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Line Pumps
Boom Pumps
Global Concrete Pump Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Concrete Pump Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Concrete Pump revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Concrete Pump revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Concrete Pump sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies Concrete Pump sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Concord Concrete Pumps
Junjin
SANY (Putzmeister)
Schwing
Liebherr
Betonstar
Kyokuto
DY Concrete Pumps
KCP Heavy Industries
LiuGong
CAMC
XCMG
Zoomlion
Ajax Fiori Engineering
Aquarius Engineers
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Concrete Pump Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Concrete Pump Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Concrete Pump Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Concrete Pump Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Concrete Pump Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Concrete Pump Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Concrete Pump Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Concrete Pump Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Concrete Pump Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Concrete Pump Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Concrete Pump Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Concrete Pump Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Concrete Pump Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Concrete Pump Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Concrete Pump Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Concrete Pump Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Concrete Pump Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027
4.1.2 Stationary Pumps
4.1.3 T
