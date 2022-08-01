Industrial Logistics Robots Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Logistics Robots in global, including the following market information:
Global Industrial Logistics Robots Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Industrial Logistics Robots Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Units)
Global top five Industrial Logistics Robots companies in 2020 (%)
The global Industrial Logistics Robots market was valued at 1430.3 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 3300.9 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 23.3% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Industrial Logistics Robots manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Industrial Logistics Robots Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Industrial Logistics Robots Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Picking Robots
AGVs
Others
Global Industrial Logistics Robots Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Industrial Logistics Robots Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Industrial Automobile Logistics Robot
Industrial Life Science and Pharmaceutical Logistics Robots
Industrial Food and Beverage Logistics Robot
Industrial Semiconductor and Electronics Logistics Robots
Industrial Electrical Logistics Robots
Global Industrial Logistics Robots Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Industrial Logistics Robots Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Industrial Logistics Robots revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Industrial Logistics Robots revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Industrial Logistics Robots sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies Industrial Logistics Robots sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
KUKA(Swisslog)
Daifuku
Knapp
Dematic
Grenzebach
Bastian
CIM Corp
Amazon Robotics
Vanderlande
Vecna
Hitachi
Hi-tech Robotic Systemz
Adept Technology
Grey Orange
IAM Robotics
Fetch Robotics
