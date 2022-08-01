Water Control Gate Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of Water Control Gate in global, including the following market information:
Global Water Control Gate Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Water Control Gate Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)
Global top five Water Control Gate companies in 2020 (%)
The global Water Control Gate market was valued at 564.3 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 667.9 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Water Control Gate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Water Control Gate Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Water Control Gate Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Stainless Steel Gate
Cast Iron Gate
Others
Global Water Control Gate Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Water Control Gate Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Water Supply and Drainage System
Waste Water and Sewage Treatment System
Others
Global Water Control Gate Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Water Control Gate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Water Control Gate revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Water Control Gate revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Water Control Gate sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Water Control Gate sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Waterman Valve, LLC
Jash Engineering Ltd
Mueller
Golden Harvest, Inc.
Orbinox (AVK Group)
B?SCH Technology GmbH
VAG GmbH
Ventim Ventil & Instrument AB
ABS-Armaturen GmbH
ERHARD (TALIS)
Ham Baker Limited
Tianjin Tanggu Jinbin Valve Co., Ltd.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Water Control Gate Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Water Control Gate Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Water Control Gate Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Water Control Gate Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Water Control Gate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Water Control Gate Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Water Control Gate Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Water Control Gate Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Water Control Gate Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Water Control Gate Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Water Control Gate Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Water Control Gate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Water Control Gate Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Water Control Gate Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Water Control Gate Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Water Control Gate Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Water Control G
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.primemarketreports.com/
Similar Reports:
Water Control Gate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Water Control Gate Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global Water Control Gate Market Insights and Forecast to 2028