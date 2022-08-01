Global Biodegradable Food Packaging Films Market Research Report 2021
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Material Type
PLA
Starch Blends
Biodegradable Polyesters
Others
Segment by Application
Dairy Products
Bakery
Confectionery
Convenience foods
Fruits & vegetables
Sauces & Condiments
Others
By Company
BASF SE
Mondi Group
Novamont SPA
Natureworks
Plascon Group
NatureFlex
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Biodegradable Food Packaging Films Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Biodegradable Food Packaging Films
1.2 Biodegradable Food Packaging Films Segment by Material Type
1.2.1 Global Biodegradable Food Packaging Films Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Material Type 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 PLA
1.2.3 Starch Blends
1.2.4 Biodegradable Polyesters
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Biodegradable Food Packaging Films Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Biodegradable Food Packaging Films Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Dairy Products
1.3.3 Bakery
1.3.4 Confectionery
1.3.5 Convenience foods
1.3.6 Fruits & vegetables
1.3.7 Sauces & Condiments
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Biodegradable Food Packaging Films Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Biodegradable Food Packaging Films Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Biodegradable Food Packaging Films Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Biodegradable Food Packaging Films Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.5.2 North America Biodegradable Food Packaging Films Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
