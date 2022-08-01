Uncategorized

Global Biodegradable Food Packaging Films Market Research Report 2021

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Material Type

PLA

Starch Blends

Biodegradable Polyesters

Others

Segment by Application

Dairy Products

Bakery

Confectionery

Convenience foods

Fruits & vegetables

Sauces & Condiments

Others

By Company

BASF SE

Mondi Group

Novamont SPA

Natureworks

Plascon Group

NatureFlex

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Biodegradable Food Packaging Films Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Biodegradable Food Packaging Films
1.2 Biodegradable Food Packaging Films Segment by Material Type
1.2.1 Global Biodegradable Food Packaging Films Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Material Type 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 PLA
1.2.3 Starch Blends
1.2.4 Biodegradable Polyesters
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Biodegradable Food Packaging Films Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Biodegradable Food Packaging Films Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Dairy Products
1.3.3 Bakery
1.3.4 Confectionery
1.3.5 Convenience foods
1.3.6 Fruits & vegetables
1.3.7 Sauces & Condiments
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Biodegradable Food Packaging Films Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Biodegradable Food Packaging Films Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Biodegradable Food Packaging Films Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Biodegradable Food Packaging Films Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.5.2 North America Biodegradable Food Packaging Films Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.3 Europe Biodegradable Food Packaging Films Estima

 

