Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Market

<img alt="odegradable Mulch Film" src="https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/assets/report-images/biodegradablecagr.png” style=”height:284px; width:723px” />

In 2020, the global Biodegradable Mulch Film market size was US$ 52 million and it is expected to reach US$ 56 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 0.8% during 2021-2027.

Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Scope and Market Size

Biodegradable Mulch Film market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Biodegradable Mulch Film market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Biodegradable mulch films have been available on the market for more than 15 years, backed by solid scientific and technical knowledge, and meeting a high level of acceptance among European farmers growing fruits and vegetables. They play an essential role in modern agriculture as they deliver positive agronomical effects such as increasing yield, improving quality of crops, weed control, and reduction of water irrigation and pesticides. Additionally, they offer distinctive advantages at the end of the crop cycle as they can be left on the field and ploughed under, which significantly reduces the agricultural plastic waste and potential soil pollution.

Global Biodegradable Mulch Film key players include BASF, Novamont, BioBag, RKW Group, etc. Global top four manufacturers hold a share nearly 60%.

Europe is the largest market, with a share about 70%, followed by Japan, and North America, both have a share over 15 percent.

In terms of product, Starch-based is the largest segment, with a share over 55%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Grains, followed by Fruits and Vegetables, Horticultural, etc.

Segment by Type, the Biodegradable Mulch Film market is segmented into

Segment by Application, the Biodegradable Mulch Film market is segmented into

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

Competitive Landscape and Biodegradable Mulch Film Market Share Analysis

Biodegradable Mulch Film market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Biodegradable Mulch Film product introduction, recent developments, Biodegradable Mulch Film sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

