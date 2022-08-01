Low GWP Synthetic Refrigerants Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Low GWP Synthetic Refrigerants in global, including the following market information:
Global Low GWP Synthetic Refrigerants Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Low GWP Synthetic Refrigerants Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Low GWP Synthetic Refrigerants companies in 2021 (%)
The global Low GWP Synthetic Refrigerants market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
HFO-1234yf Refrigerant Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Low GWP Synthetic Refrigerants include Chemours(DuPont), Honeywell, Arkema and Zhejiang Huanxin Fluoro Material Co., Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Low GWP Synthetic Refrigerants manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Low GWP Synthetic Refrigerants Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Low GWP Synthetic Refrigerants Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
HFO-1234yf Refrigerant
HFO-1234ze Refrigerant
HFO-1233zd Refrigerant
HFC / HFO Blends
Others
Global Low GWP Synthetic Refrigerants Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Low GWP Synthetic Refrigerants Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automobile Air Conditioner
Household Air Conditioner
Others
Global Low GWP Synthetic Refrigerants Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Low GWP Synthetic Refrigerants Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Low GWP Synthetic Refrigerants revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Low GWP Synthetic Refrigerants revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Low GWP Synthetic Refrigerants sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Low GWP Synthetic Refrigerants sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Chemours(DuPont)
Honeywell
Arkema
Zhejiang Huanxin Fluoro Material Co., Ltd.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Low GWP Synthetic Refrigerants Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Low GWP Synthetic Refrigerants Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Low GWP Synthetic Refrigerants Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Low GWP Synthetic Refrigerants Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Low GWP Synthetic Refrigerants Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Low GWP Synthetic Refrigerants Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Low GWP Synthetic Refrigerants Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Low GWP Synthetic Refrigerants Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Low GWP Synthetic Refrigerants Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Low GWP Synthetic Refrigerants Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Low GWP Synthetic Refrigerants Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Low GWP Synthetic Refrigerants Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Low GWP Synthetic Refrigerants Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Low GWP Synthetic Refrigerants Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Low GWP Synthetic Refrigerants Compani
