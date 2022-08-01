Peripheral Nerves Injury Treatment Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
When a nerve is cut due to a traumatic injury or surgery, functionality of the nerve may be compromised, causing the nerve to no longer carry the signals to and from the brain to the muscles and skin and reducing or eliminating functionality.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Peripheral Nerves Injury Treatment in Global, including the following market information:
Global Peripheral Nerves Injury Treatment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Peripheral Nerves Injury Treatment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Direct Repair Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Peripheral Nerves Injury Treatment include Neurorrhaphy, Nerve Grafting, Axogen, Integra LifeSciences, Synovis, Collagen Matrix, Polyganics and Checkpoint Surgical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Peripheral Nerves Injury Treatment companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Peripheral Nerves Injury Treatment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Peripheral Nerves Injury Treatment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Direct Repair
Nerve Grafting
Nerve Conduit
Other
Global Peripheral Nerves Injury Treatment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Peripheral Nerves Injury Treatment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Neurorrhaphy
Nerve Grafting
Global Peripheral Nerves Injury Treatment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Peripheral Nerves Injury Treatment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Peripheral Nerves Injury Treatment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Peripheral Nerves Injury Treatment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Neurorrhaphy
Nerve Grafting
Axogen
Integra LifeSciences
Synovis
Collagen Matrix
Polyganics
Checkpoint Surgical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Peripheral Nerves Injury Treatment Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Peripheral Nerves Injury Treatment Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Peripheral Nerves Injury Treatment Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Peripheral Nerves Injury Treatment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Peripheral Nerves Injury Treatment Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Peripheral Nerves Injury Treatment Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Peripheral Nerves Injury Treatment Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Peripheral Nerves Injury Treatment Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Peripheral Nerves Injury Treatment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Peripheral Nerves Injury Treatment Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Peripheral Nerves Injury Treatment Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Peripheral Nerves Injury Treatmen
