United States Air Freshener Market Report & Forecast 2021-2027

United States Air Freshener Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

United States Air Freshener Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Sprays or Aerosols

Electric Air Fresheners

Gels

Candles

Others

United States Air Freshener Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

United States Air Freshener Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Residential

Corporate Offices

Cars

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Air Freshener revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Air Freshener revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Air Freshener sales in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Air Freshener sales share in United States market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Procter and Gamble

Reckitt Benckiser

Henkel KGaA

Church and Dwight

Car-Freshner Corporation

SC Johnson and Son

Kobayashi Pharmaceutical

Godrej

Farcent Enterprise

Newell Rubbermaid

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Air Freshener Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 United States Air Freshener Market Overview

1.4 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.4.1 Research Methodology

1.4.2 Research Process

1.4.3 Base Year

2 United States Air Freshener Overall Market Size

2.1 United States Air Freshener Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 United States Air Freshener Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 United States Air Freshener Sales: 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Air Freshener Players in United States Market

3.2 Top United States Air Freshener Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 United States Air Freshener Revenue by Companies

3.4 United States Air Freshener Sales by Companies

3.5 United States Air Freshener Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Air Freshener Companies in United States Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Manufacturers Air Freshener Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Air Freshener Players in United States Market

3.8.1 List of Tier 1 Air Freshener Companies in United States

3.8.2 List of Tier 2 and Tier 3 Air Freshener Companies in United States

4 Sights by Type

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – United States Air Freshener Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027

4.1.2 Sprays or Aerosols



