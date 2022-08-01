Thermoformed and Preformed Mouthguard Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A mouthguard is a protective device for the mouth that covers the teeth and gums to prevent and reduce injury to the teeth, arches, lips and gums.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Thermoformed and Preformed Mouthguard in global, including the following market information:

Global Thermoformed and Preformed Mouthguard Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Thermoformed and Preformed Mouthguard Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Thermoformed and Preformed Mouthguard companies in 2021 (%)

The global Thermoformed and Preformed Mouthguard market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Preformed Mouthguard Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Thermoformed and Preformed Mouthguard include ShockDoctor, ATI, Decathlon, Nike, Opro Mouthguards, Mueller, Venum, Battle Sports Science and Maxxmma, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Thermoformed and Preformed Mouthguard manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Thermoformed and Preformed Mouthguard Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Thermoformed and Preformed Mouthguard Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Preformed Mouthguard

Thermoformed Mouthguard

Global Thermoformed and Preformed Mouthguard Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Thermoformed and Preformed Mouthguard Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Sport Enthusiasts

Player

Medical

Global Thermoformed and Preformed Mouthguard Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Thermoformed and Preformed Mouthguard Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Thermoformed and Preformed Mouthguard revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Thermoformed and Preformed Mouthguard revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Thermoformed and Preformed Mouthguard sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Thermoformed and Preformed Mouthguard sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ShockDoctor

ATI

Decathlon

Nike

Opro Mouthguards

Mueller

Venum

Battle Sports Science

Maxxmma

Fight Dentist

Mogo Sport

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Thermoformed and Preformed Mouthguard Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Thermoformed and Preformed Mouthguard Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Thermoformed and Preformed Mouthguard Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Thermoformed and Preformed Mouthguard Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Thermoformed and Preformed Mouthguard Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Thermoformed and Preformed Mouthguard Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Thermoformed and Preformed Mouthguard Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Thermoformed and Preformed Mouthguard Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Thermoformed and Preformed Mouthguard Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Thermoformed and Preformed Mouthguard Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Thermoformed and Preformed Mouthguard Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Thermoformed and Preformed Mouthguard Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Thermoformed and Preformed Mouthguard Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thermoformed and Preformed Mouthguard Pl

