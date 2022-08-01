PET Resin Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of PET Resin in global, including the following market information:
Global PET Resin Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global PET Resin Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five PET Resin companies in 2021 (%)
The global PET Resin market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Saturated Polyester Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of PET Resin include DuPont, Eastman, SK Chemicals, Indorama Ventures, DAK, M&G Chemicals, Far Eastern New Century Corporation, JBF and OCTAL, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the PET Resin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global PET Resin Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global PET Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Saturated Polyester
Unsaturated Polyester
Global PET Resin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global PET Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Packaging
Electronic & Applicance
Medical Device
Construction
Automotive
Others
Global PET Resin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global PET Resin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies PET Resin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies PET Resin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies PET Resin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies PET Resin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
DuPont
Eastman
SK Chemicals
Indorama Ventures
DAK
M&G Chemicals
Far Eastern New Century Corporation
JBF
OCTAL
TEIJIN
Dhunseri Petrochem & Tea
Lotte Chemical
SABIC
Nan Ya Plastics
Petroquimica Suape
KoKsan
EIPET
Selenis
NEO GROUP
Zhejiang Hengyi
Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre
Sanfangxiang Group
Since CR Chemicals
Rongsheng petrochemical
Wankai New Materials
Far Eastern Industry
Zhenbang Fibre
Thai PET Resin Co., Ltd.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 PET Resin Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global PET Resin Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global PET Resin Overall Market Size
2.1 Global PET Resin Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global PET Resin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global PET Resin Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top PET Resin Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global PET Resin Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global PET Resin Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global PET Resin Sales by Companies
3.5 Global PET Resin Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PET Resin Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers PET Resin Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PET Resin Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 PET Resin Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 PET Resin Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global PET Resin Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Saturated Polyester
4.1.3 Unsaturated Polyester
4.2 By Type – Global PET Resin Revenue & Forecasts
